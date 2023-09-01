Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PITTSBURGH – Four unidentified females got into a wild brawl Wednesday evening at the porta-potty bathrooms at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park during a Morgan Wallen concert.

While the country music star was playing on stage, the fight occurred off stage during his performance at the stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. A viral video of the brawl posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, begins with a woman in a white sweater seemingly guarding a portable stall, which upsets a woman in a pink fringe top, the New York Post reported.

The anger turns into a shoving contest that spills over into another porta potty and then other female concertgoers join the fray.

One woman wearing a blue romper outfit aggressively throws some blows as well as a kick with her white boots before trying to close one of the combatants in the stall.

PORTA POTTY WAR pic.twitter.com/LcjRrDaPXv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2023

The humor on social media “flowed from the violent toilet scene.”

“These boots are made for STOMPING,” one joked.

“She just dropped a massive dump and came outside to a cat fight,” another said of the uninvolved bystander.

One user set up a poll, ”Who would win in a fight? Jake Paul or The Porta Potty Women?”

It’s unclear if security or law enforcement personnel became involved or whether any of the combatants tried to file a police report.