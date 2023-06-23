Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A woman tried to evade Anaheim police when she hopped over the turnstiles at Disneyland and attempted to hide within the amusement park last Saturday.

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were assisted by Disneyland’s security team in finding and arresting the woman who fled into the park without paying, KTLA reported.

On June 17 at about 7 p.m., the unnamed woman was found hiding on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Trail, a walk-thru area by the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. Consequently, she was arrested without incident, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

A TikTok video captured a portion of the incident and amassed nearly 500,000 views, with one follower wisely commenting, “There are cameras literally everywhere, you can’t hide.”

It’s unclear why the woman was running from police or what charges she faces, but the case will be presented to the Anaheim City Attorney’s Office for charging considerations.

