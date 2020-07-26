PHOENIX — Phoenix police released body camera footage last week of a shooting with a woman who pulled out a gun and fired at officers while she was being handcuffed earlier this month.
Officers responded to a motel on Black Canyon Highway on July 8 after a man called, saying his roommate was “becoming crazy” and had shot a gun, Phoenix police said.
When approached, the woman, identified as Jovana Kelsey McCreary, 24, told officers she didn’t have a weapon. Nevertheless, when an officer searched her bag he found ammunition and illegal drugs, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.
The woman also denied she had fired a weapon during the purported altercation with the roommate.
On July 8, 2020 officers were involved in an OIS near I-17/Peoria. Jovanna McCreary removed a gun from her waist during her arrest and fired towards officers. Officers shot Jovanna. She was taken into custody and later booked for several crimes.
Read more https://t.co/gHTp7KqSBR pic.twitter.com/0bSqMKwJrg
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 22, 2020
In the video, as one of the officers attempts to handcuff McCreary, she manages to get out of his grasp and pulls a gun from her waist, firing as she runs down the street.
“She’s got a gun!” one the officers can be heard saying, as they return fire.
McCreary was hit twice and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. According to the report, she survived her injuries.
The type of firearm was not identified, although one officer appeared to discover ammunition for a .357 magnum in her belongings.
Fortunately, no officers were injured in the shooting.
McCreary, who also had a previous misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, was later booked on a variety of crimes, police said.
