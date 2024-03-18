Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A vehicle pursuit through the streets of Los Angeles ended in dramatic fashion as the woman trying to evade police reportedly drove her vehicle into the Pacific ocean. The aftermath was captured on video.

A silver SUV driven by the woman trying to flee from police became submerged in the tide near the Venice Fishing Pier, located off Washington Boulevard in Venice, after midnight Sunday, footage posted to the Citizen App showed.

After a period of time, the force of the waves washed the vehicle ashore and knocked it on its side. The woman was seen swimming a fair distance away from where the vehicle wound up, KTLA reported.

However, her attempt to avoid capture ended when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department boat quickly located her. Deputies tossed a flotation device towards the woman before hoisting her out of the ocean with a net and taking her into custody.

During the drama, a large crowd had gathered nearby to witness the unusual event unfold; several of them were seen running down the pier when the suspect was spotted in the water for a better view.

A dog was reportedly in the vehicle when it hit the waves. Video from stringer service TNLA showed the pup scampering around the beach parking lot before being comforted by several people at the scene with a towel, according to KTLA.

A bulldozer was later summoned to pull the automobile from the surf and off the sand where it was presumably towed.

The vehicle pursuit began in Temple City around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers attempted to stop the woman for speeding, but she failed to yield and a chase ensued, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Finally, when she reached the ocean, she just kept going, barreling her BMW into the surf.

“I was just hanging out with some friends at the bar, and all of a sudden I see this car ride down into the water and I saw a bunch of CHP officers chasing it, get [out], go into the water,” bystander Angel Juarez said. “And then I ran over there with some of my friends, and we looked, and the lady was swimming into the ocean, and it was pretty intense. And then, the Coast Guard came out. The police were here. Everyone was like, packed up on the pier. And that was probably one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.”