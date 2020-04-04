MADISON, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin doctor and her husband have been murdered. The 18-year-old man arrested in the homicides is known to the family, police said Friday.

University of Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman said in a statement Friday that Khari Sanford has been booked on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide at the Dane County Jail, Fox 6 reported.

The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were found Tuesday by a jogger near the entrance to the university’s arboretum, which is several miles from the Madison campus.

“She was so compassionate,” Dane County Supervisor Richard Kilmer says. Kilmer says he became Potter’s patient twenty years ago. “She helped me when I was in a really bad spot in my life,” he says.

The couple died of “homicidal violence,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Sanford was arrested Thursday night after investigators worked numerous tips from members of the community, Roman said.

However, the chief did not say what Sanford’s relationship was to the family or how the couple was killed.

Nevertheless, investigators believe the couple was targeted, Fox reported, but have not disclosed a motive.

“It was calculated, cold-blooded and senseless and we will continue to do all we can to bring justice to Robin and Beth, their family, and their loved ones,” Roman said.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. She also was medical director of UW Health’s Employee Health Services.

Friends of the couple said they’re unable to comprehend why anyone would want to harm the two.

Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association President Craig Carlson says he’s spent years on the sidelines of soccer matches with Carre, who headed up a Madison, youth soccer club for years. “All of my memories of him are pretty fond,” Carlson says, according to WKOW-TV.

Kilmer said he is simply in “disbelief.”

Carlson says Carre was quiet, humble, and constantly giving of his time. He said Carre’s work with youth soccer was impactful and selfless.

“(He) was never really interested in the accolades for himself,” Carlson said.

Carre’s professional consulting work involved helping high school students best prepare themselves for college admissions.

The couple is survived by three children in their teens and twenties.

UPDATE:

A second suspect was arrested Friday night in the double homicide of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, whom UW police say they believe were shot by the two 18-year-old men, madison.com reported.