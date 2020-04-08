MADISON, Wis. – A Wisconsin doctor had an underlying health condition and was worried about coronavirus. As a result, she and her husband moved their daughter and her boyfriend to a separate residence for which the parents paid, prosecutors said Tuesday in court documents.

Then in late March the boyfriend allegedly shot both parents in the head in an apparent robbery and left them for dead in a ditch, according to the filing.

The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were found the morning of March 31 by a jogger near the entrance to the University of Wisconsin’s arboretum, which is several miles from the Madison campus. According to the prosecutor, they were each shot in the back of the head.

Carre was dead when they were discovered, but Potter died after being transported to a hospital, investigators said.

“This was a brutal execution,” Dane County assistant district attorney William Brown said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal of Madison.

The boyfriend, identified as Khari Sanford, 18, was charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. The second suspect, Ali’jah Larrue, 18, was charged as an accomplice, facing two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, reported the Journal.

Potter was wearing pajamas and socks, while Carre was wearing only underwear, authorities said.

Investigators believe Sanford and Larrue planned to rob the parents after learning from the daughter that the couple was wealthy, The Associated Press reported.

After the murders, a high school classmate reportedly told investigators that Sanford stopped by his house and frantically called Larrue, saying he learned via social media that one of the parents may have survived the shootings and could possibly implicate them.

The daughter told police Sanford was with her the night he reportedly took the parents to the arboretum. However, investigators say text messages retrieved from her phone contradicted her story, the State Journal reported.