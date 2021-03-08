Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















The words of today’s “progressive” liberals (socialists) drip with hatred for the American way of life. And it’s negatively impacting the institution of law enforcement. Part of the progressive movement requires eliminating merit-based achievement. Meritocracy—that is, the government or holding of power by people selected on the basis of their ability—is falling.

Merit-based achievement

Sadly, progressive philosophies have infiltrated our beloved profession. In some pockets of police work we find preferences and promotions based upon status and categories—not merit-based achievements or ability. I’m not going to get caustic and call out specific people and organizations. Most of you already know who they are since these cowards routinely make headline news.

The biggest loser

Yet I want to influence those who may disagree with me. Consider this illustration. Professional sports leagues—particularly the NBA and the NFL—have become woke and disillusioned, despite the fact that athletes routinely become millionaires, and many accruing generational wealth. (Isn’t capitalism great?)

Both leagues have become quite vocal with their views of social justice and perceptions of institutional racism. However, if they eliminated merit-based achievement or discarded a players’ ability, every team would compete to be the biggest loser. They would seek to fill quotas and categories just like the movement is demanding for every industry and institution, while some of the best athletes are benched.

This practice produces mediocrity—or worse yet, failure. No professional team implements policies or practices that produce ineptness. People get quickly fired when losing becomes commonplace.

Virtue-signaling is for fools

Lowering standards should not be the goal of anyone, anywhere, at any time.

A police agency that seeks to hire its represented demographics is advisable, but it should not be done at the peril of top candidates or the citizens we serve.

It’s been said that “a good leader can salvage a bad plan better than a bad leader can fulfill a good one.” Bad leaders become commonplace when meritocracy is shelved.

We need to maintain standards. “Virtue-signaling” is like waving a magic wand without knowing how to pull off the illusion: i.e., you’re eventually going to look like a fool.

Meritocracy is your advocate

That is why the institution of law enforcement needs men and women of character who are able to lead officers and deputies with honor. Police work is a noble profession—and one that requires the intelligence of academics and the ferociousness of a street fighter. There is no other vocation like it. Consequently, anything that compromises the strength of our crucible should be canned; that would include status-based achievement.

Bottom line: Hold on to meritocracy. The results will be your best advocate.