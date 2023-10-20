Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

So there was this individual who saw fit to comment on one of my posts blaming police for why we can’t stop crime. He basically said in a nasty way that, we just weren’t doing enough.

Here is my response to him; forgive me if it’s not the classiest response, but I’m pretty fed up with comments like these from people looking at the issue from a 30,000 foot view.

We didn’t fail. We were sabotaged by the very activists and politicians you probably support. Tell me genius; how can we stop crime when many of the suspects we arrest are out in an hour due to zero bail, a severe reduction in ranks from defunding, demoralization and mandates, officers retiring early because they are sick of the bullshit and lack of support from city officials and community members, difficulty replacing them, laws that have no teeth and criminals who know it. Tell me oh wise one how you could make a difference when the bad guys know we can’t keep them off the street and they will never go to prison short of killing someone in this criminal friendly environment. How would you stop a guy who broke into 12 businesses, gets arrested and released, then breaks into ten more. Let me guess; more programs? Well how the F do the programs work when the criminal element has control over the community because the cops have been handcuffed and told to stand down because fighting crime is now racist? I work in a place with 108 programs which are nearly ineffective because the gangs and drug dealers control or intimidate them genius. You don’t know what the hell you are talking about junior. Until you do, don’t push your bs here. Grow up kid.

This person decided to block me, instead of engaging me. As always, they love dishing it, but they can’t take it.

Once again. Sorry for the abrasive tone. But I’m tired of being nice to folks who want to make snarky comments from safe places. Most folks aren’t out there watching people be victimized and having limited ability to stop it. You aren’t out there giving CPR to overdose victims, or taking rape victims to hospitals. Or being forced to choose between aggressive enforcement vs. high visibility. One option keeps you out of the field which results in more victimization, the other you can’t maintain because their aren’t enough of you to do it.

It’s time to support police and stop demonizing them. Of course you should be upset at ones who disappoint you, but don’t make sweeping indictments without knowing what we are up against. We are just as frustrated as you all are.

Not doing enough? My ass.

