ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia police officer was shot and wounded early Monday after chasing after a robbery suspect who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with other officers, according to reports.

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. after police were called to a Holiday Inn in Alexandria’s Old Town section for a report of gunfire, NBC 4 Washington reported. At the scene, police determined the gunshots were related to a robbery.

Law enforcement authorities said one of their officers was shot after chasing the robbery suspect on foot and exchanging gunfire with the individual.

UPDATE: police say a suspect has been found deceased after an exchange of gunfire at Montgomery and Fairfax Streets. The pursuit began with shots fired at the Holiday Inn on First St, a responding officer pursued — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) October 26, 2020

The officer was taken to a local hospital and reportedly in fair condition, according to the news organization.

Police ordered residents in the shooting’s vicinity to remain indoors with windows and doors locked as they searched for the suspect.