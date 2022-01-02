Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Alexandria Police Department is mourning the death of one of their beloved veterans. Sgt. Charlette Mitchell passed away this past week. She was known for her service to the community, according to a report.

On Friday, Alexandria police announced on Twitter that Mitchell did not survive an undisclosed illness. She joined the department in 1987 and enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades with the agency that was highlighted by involvement with the community, WTOP reported.

Mitchell had been a longtime D.A.R.E. officer and later counseled residents and business owners on crime prevention for their homes and businesses.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Sergeant Charlette Mitchell. Sgt. Mitchell has proudly served the City of Alexandria since 1987. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for her family and for all of APD. Rest well Sergeant, your legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/diLNKxaEjz — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) December 31, 2021

“She was a huge, huge mentor to so many different people within our agency, as well as people in the community,” said Sgt. Cynthia Hurley,

Hurley fondly remembered Mitchell assisting her as she prepared for promoting to sergeant. She also remembered Mitchell guiding young people and keeping them on track, according to WTOP.

“She was a very selfless person, and she genuinely cared about her community. She genuinely cared about the people she worked with,” said Hurley.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office also expressed their sadness in the passing of Mitchell who obviously impacted the lives of many people.

We are heartbroken for Sergeant Mitchell's family and all who were privileged to serve with her at APD. She was loved by all who knew her, including many her friends at ASO. RIP, Sergeant! pic.twitter.com/VBPEvLEObT — Alexandria Sheriff (@AlexVASheriff) December 31, 2021

“We are heartbroken for Sergeant Mitchell’s family and all who were privileged to serve with her at APD. She was loved by all who knew her, including many [of] her friends at ASO. RIP, Sergeant!”