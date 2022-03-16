Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COVINGTON, Va. – A police officer in Virginia was shot and killed Monday while responding to a “domestic situation” between two relatives at a gas station, according to authorities.

Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, of the Covington Police Department died in a shootout with the suspect at the city’s Farm and Fuel gas station and convenience store around 4:30 p.m., Chief Christopher Smith said.

Ogilvie was dispatched to the gas station where ultimately a fatal shooting had just occurred. Toney S. Poulston Jr., 42, fatally shot a relative, Randall Lee Paxton, 64, according to investigators with the Virginia State Police.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw Poulston exiting the store while armed with a handgun, law enforcement authorities said. A gun battle ensued and both Ogilvie and Poulston were killed, Fox News reported.

It was unclear what initially led to the fatal shooting of Paxton and what his specific relationship was with Poulston. Ogilvie served in the Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010 before continuing service in the Reserves from 2011 to 2016. He graduated from the Cardinal Police Training Academy in August 2021 with “high remarks” before becoming a member of the Covington Police Department. Ogilvie is survived by his wife, Natasha, and their two young daughters. He also leaves behind two children with a former wife, according to Fox. “This loss while responding to a call is a first for Covington Police Department and something, quite frankly our community, nor I as Chief ever thought would happen here” Smith said in a written statement. “His engaging personality, dedication to serving others, and great sense of humor quickly endeared him to his Covington Police family and our community. This senseless loss is being felt by so many today and will be in the days to come.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin offered condolences to Ogilvie’s family following the officer’s death. The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of a Covington Police Officer. This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen officer during this difficult time. https://t.co/MDKbdl9nE8 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 15, 2022 “The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of a Covington Police Officer,” Youngkin tweeted Tuesday. “This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day.”