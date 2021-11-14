Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Five inmates with “violent criminal histories” made a successful jailbreak from a central Georgia lockup. Two of the escapees are accused of murder, authorities confirmed.

The men remained on the run late Saturday after breaking out of Pulaski County Jail Friday evening. They were last seen in a stolen 2015 Kia Sedona minivan, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The group is also armed with two Tasers, GBI said, although further details regarding the escape were not immediately available.

The escapees were identified as: Tyree Williams, 33, Lewis Evans, 22, Tyres Jackson, 27, Brandon Pooler, 24 and Dennis Penix, 28.

Williams and Penix were both locked up on murder charges, WSB-TV.com reported.

🚨Pulaski Blue Alert 🚨 If you see them, call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Ss3EedrP9e — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 13, 2021

Penix is accused of murdering a pair of men in what police said was a “drug deal gone bad.” Williams was jailed, facing charges of felony murder and a home invasion robbery that occurred in July 2020, according to WSB-TV.

Investigators said Jackson is charged with a series of vehicle burglaries, Evans is accused of obstructing an officer, and Pooler is facing charges of child cruelty.

According to the New York Post, GBI released mugshots of all five inmates and warned the public to call 911 and stay away from the men if anybody encountered them.