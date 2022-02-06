Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The moment an NYPD motor sergeant was sideswiped by a vehicle and knocked to the ground in Queens — and him walking away — was captured on video, police said Sunday.

The unnamed sergeant was riding with two other motor officers when the Lexus SUV swerved into his lane around noon Saturday knocking him off the bike on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway near the Van Wyck Expressway, according to law enforcement authorities, the New York Post reported.

Queens: Grand Central Parkway & Jackie Robinson Parkway, an @NYPDnews motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at around 12:15pm. The officer was transported to North Shore University Hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/cNb0snCpav — NYC Scoop (@NY_Scoop) February 6, 2022

The driver of the Lexus, — a 51-year-old woman — “made an unsafe lane change and came into contact with the officer’s motorcycle,” a police spokesman said.

After the crash, the sergeant can be seen standing and leaning against a tunnel wall, although he was taken to Jacobi Hospital as he suffered several unspecified injuries throughout his body. He was said to be in stable condition.

The Lexus driver was cited for making an unsafe lane change.

