Akron, Ohio – Auto workers in Ohio were caught on camera taking a creative approach to stop a thief trying to make away with a car.

Police responded to Arlington Auto Wrecking last month after a 911 call came in reporting an attempted theft. Bodycam footage shows their arrival on the scene, where they were met with a car perched atop a forklift arm hanging about 20 feet in the air.

According to the employees, theft and break-ins are common issues at the auto yard, something they’re “sick and tired of,” they told police.

So when they realized a man had broken into one of the vehicles in the junkyard, they were less than impressed.The employees told police they believed the same perpetrator had broken into other cars on their lot two times before.

