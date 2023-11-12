Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Kenmore, Ohio – A serial kidnapper allegedly abducted a woman, beat her with a baseball bat, poured gasoline on her and threatened to light her on fire while holding her captive in a detached garage for days, police said.

Akron Police surrounded the shed in Kenmore, Ohio, Oct. 16 with guns drawn and yelled for William Mozingo to come out with his hands empty and in the air, newly released bodycam video shows.

Fox News reports that as he was cuffed, other officers went inside the garage and used a ladder to help Chloe Jones, 23, climb down from a partially hidden hole in the ceiling.

“After being rescued by the police, Chloe spent three days in ICU with facial fractures, brain bleed, broken arm and fingers,” her mom, Jessi Barham, wrote in a GoFundMe post. “She was tortured nonstop over the four days she was held.”

Mozingo abducted Jones after offering her a ride home in October.

Instead of taking her home, he allegedly drove her to an outdoor shed, where he kept her locked up for days until he was discovered by the garage’s owner, who called police.

“She was tied up, doused with gasoline and threatened to be lit on fire,” her mom wrote on GoFundMe. “Chloe was beat from head to toe with a baseball bat and fists. She was held at knife point dozens of times and threatened to have her throat slit.

“She was forced to urinate on herself as she wasn’t afforded bathroom breaks. My daughter was choked multiple times all while being told if she passed out he would cut her throat. He wanted her awake and fully able to comprehend everything he was doing to her.”

Mozingo was arrested and charged with assault, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, abduction, parole violation and escape.

He’s being held in Summit County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

