SALT LAKE CITY – A homeless man is accused of slitting the throat of a Utah woman after she allowed him into her home to take a shower, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police responded to the apartment in question about 5:00 p.m. last Sunday after receiving a report of a “woman bleeding heavily.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery and was later upgraded to critical but stable condition. Her identity has not been made public, Fox News reported.

The woman told officers that she allowed the homeless man inside her residence so he could shower.

Following an investigation, the suspect was located and arrested on Friday, about two miles from the crime scene. He was identified as Eric Jones, 30. He is charged with one court of aggravated assault.

Det. Michelle Mechling of the Salt Lake City Police Department said it’s unclear if the victim knew the suspect.

“It goes along with – know who you’re letting into your house and don’t let people you don’t know into your house,” Mechling told FOX 13 Utah.