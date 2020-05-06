OGDEN, Utah – A state trooper in Utah stopped a driver that turned out to be a five-year-old boy. He was driving his parents’ car down the highway on his way to California to buy himself a Lamborghini – with $3 in his pocket.

The trooper in Ogden initially thought the car was being driven by an impaired driver. However, when the trooper found the unaccompanied boy driving, the youngster told UHP he left home after an argument, in which his mother refused to buy him the luxury sports car, reported KSL News Radio.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

“He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself,” UHP said on Twitter. “He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet.”

The boy’s trip began at 17th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He then went southbound on I-15 before he was pulled over near the 25th Street offramp around 1:00 on Monday afternoon. The total driving distance was about three miles, according to KSL.

The little boy could barely see over the steering wheel. The authorities have not named the family and the police tweeted a picture of him in the driver’s seat, but with his face blocked out.

The boy and his family are being interviewed by police, reported The Guardian.

UHP Sgt. Nick Street confirmed the boy is indeed five-years-old, but the angle at which the photo was taken may have made him look bigger than he is.