BABYLON, N.Y. – Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the grisly discovery of two severed heads along with several other body parts in a favored Long Island Park last week, according to the New York Post.

Police raided a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, New York, early Tuesday, which then led to the arrests, law enforcement sources told the news outlet. Charges were not specified.

On Thursday morning, the first body part was discovered by a girl walking to school with a group of friends on Siegal Boulevard, which is located on the east side of Southards Park in Babylon, Suffolk County.

The home that was raided overnight in connection to the discovery of body parts last week. (G oogle maps)

During a sweep of the area, authorities located portions of several additional limbs that investigators said belong to both a male adult and a female adult.

DNA tests are being conducted. Detectives hope the test results along with a tattoo on the man’s arm will help them identify the victims.

No further details were immediately available as the homicide investigation continues.