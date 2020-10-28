CHICAGO — A couple of women became so enraged by a Chicago retailer’s request they wear a mask that the duo teamed up and stabbed a worker 27 times, authorities said.

Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, refused to take the proper precautions and began arguing with the victim inside a shop in West Chicago at about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The argument turned into a fight when Jayla Hill punched the man in the chest, police spokeswoman Karie James told the New York Post.

Jayla Hill grabbed the victim by the hair and held him to the ground while Jessica Hill perforated him with a knife more than two-dozen times, she said.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the back, neck, and arms.

The 32-year-old male victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Both women were treated for minor lacerations at St. Anthony Hospital.

The pair have been charged with attempted murder and were denied bail during a court appearance Tuesday.

Police did not confirm if the women are related. Their next court hearing is in November.