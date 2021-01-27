Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were killed in an hours-long hostage standoff at a medical center in Texas on Tuesday night, according to law enforcement authorities.

Officers from the Austin Police Department responded to the Children’s Medical Group in the downtown area after receiving a call around 4:30 p.m. about a person with a gun entering the facility and taking people hostage, according to FOX7 Austin.

The suspect appears to be a doctor, KVUE reported.

The parent of a patient at the center confirmed to Fox News that their doctor was being held inside and that the suspect was also a doctor.

A SWAT team arrived at the facility while the Austin Police Department negotiated with the suspect during a standoff, NBCDFW reported.

The hostage negotiator repeatedly implored the suspect to cooperate with police.

“I cannot guarantee your safety unless you comply. I am letting you know, doctor, there is a way to resolve this. I need your help to fix the situation. That starts with you answering the phone,” the negotiator said, according to KVUE.

Police said through a bullhorn that the doctor inside is “in pain” and needs medication, KXAN reported.

For the first time in 25 mins, APD is back on the megaphone. The doc inside is “in pain” and needs meds, per APD. SWAT has mentioned the pain is in his throat, but pre-existed today’s events. Here’s the latest communication captured in this video: pic.twitter.com/QDXD2zQQH9 — Jody Barr (@JodyBarrKXAN) January 27, 2021 Austin police later confirmed that two people were found dead inside the building. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was one of the deceased. No further information was provided.

