AUSTIN, Texas – A naked man who randomly killed an Army veteran in Austin, Texas, earlier this month is now facing murder charges, police said.

The criminal defendant was identified as 41-year-old Rahsaan Dobbins. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Warnero Young.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, just after 12:00 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department responded to 4200 S IH 35 at the Super 8 Motel regarding a gun-related call, FOX 7 Austin reported.

The reporting party said her friend, later identified as Dobbins, was in trouble and there were males on the scene with weapons.

Upon arrival, officers heard gunfire and reportedly saw Dobbins, who was naked, shoot Young. Officers ordered the man to surrender and he complied without further incident.

Rahsaan Dobbins (Travis County Jail)

EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Young died from his gunshot wounds, according to the news outlet.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dobbins was in a “state of paranoia,” according to Austin police. The gunman opened his motel room door and randomly shot and killed Young, who happened to be on the stairs of the motel. Dobbins told police that he did not know Young.

Stephanie Carrillo was a friend of Young. She told FOX 7 that he was at the motel helping a friend move.

According to FOX, Young was a U.S. Army veteran.

Dobbins was booked at the Travis County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond.