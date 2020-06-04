Several officers there told local reporters the walkout was not planned.

The walkout came two days Mayor Fischer announced the firing of the city’s police chief after learning that two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black business owner had not activated their body cameras, Law Officer reported.

“This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated. Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department,” Fischer said during Monday’s news conference.

It’s unknown if the walkout was connected to the chief’s dismissal.