Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CHICAGO — A gunman remains on the loose after two Chicago police officers were shot early Monday on the city’s West Side, according to law enforcement authorities.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the officers were trying to disperse a crowd that was setting off fireworks in the 100 block of North Long Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. when gunfire erupted, WGN reported.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound in the upper thigh, the second officer was shot in the foot. They were transported to a nearby hospital. Each one is expected to recover from their wounds, according to police.

“They heard shots and felt pain,” Brown said. “Not sure if they were targeted or if this was people celebrating and shooting into the air.”

A retired police investigator said, “Having two wounded officers in the same vicinity seems far more consistent with a targeted attack than celebratory gunfire in the air. … The trajectory of each round should easily answer that question.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













