MONROE, Mich. – Two men suspected in the weekend shooting of a Monroe police corporal have been arraigned, according to the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Kordney Antwoine McDonald and Koby Ryan Falls are charged in the shooting of Cpl. Renae Peterson of the Monroe City Police Department at around 8 p.m. Sunday near North Dixie Highway and Ternes Drive, Michigan State Police said.

Each criminal defendant appeared before First District Court Judge Jack Vitale Tuesday afternoon. McDonald faces 17 counts, including assault with murderous intent, assaulting a police officer, felonious assault, armed robbery, carjacking and felony weapons charges. Falls faces 13 counts, including assaulting a police officer, armed robbery, concealed carry violations and felony weapons charges, mlive reported.

Peterson was responding to an armed carjacking call in Monroe when one of the two suspects began shooting at her after she found the stolen vehicle and got out of her patrol car, police said. Peterson was shot multiple times and taken to a Toledo-area hospital, police said.

Capt. John Wall said on Monday that one of her wounds was to the abdomen.

Wall said the men were booked at the Monroe County Jail following their arrest.

Peterson, a 16-year veteran of the Monroe Police Department, was reported to be in stable condition as of 12:34 p.m. on Monday. Her husband, Lt. Ken Peterson, also with the Monroe Police Department, said Tuesday that the family is concentrating on Peterson getting better and that he expects a full recovery.

“The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office gratefully acknowledges the gallant service of Cpl. Peterson, and many thousands of law enforcement officers like her across our nation, who are in harm’s way every day,” Michael G. Roehrig, Monroe County prosecutor, said. “As the ‘front line,’ they serve and protect our communities courageously and selflessly, all too frequently putting their lives in grave danger.”

The case remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

Peterson’s friends and co-workers have organized a fundraiser to help defray her medical costs. The link can be found here. The effort has raised more than $25,000 thus far.