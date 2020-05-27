A police officer was flown to the hospital after being shot in Anson County (NC) Tuesday night.
According to WBTV, the incident happened near Myrtlewood housing on Myrtlewood Drive.
The Wadesboro Police Department was involved in a pursuit with a vehicle when one suspect in that vehicle shot at law enforcement, striking an officer.
The officer was airlifted by a medical helicopter to the hospital.
#Breaking heavy police presence in Wadesboro. One source tells me an officer has been shot. I’ve seen heavily armed SRT officers and a bloodhound in the area. @WBTV_News will update. pic.twitter.com/ECInAuqZMp
— Brian Stephenson (@Luv2telgoodnews) May 27, 2020
There are three suspects still at large. The suspect that fired the round was wounded by law enforcement and also taken to the hospital.
Special Response Officers and a bloodhound responded to the area shortly after the shooting.
Several area agencies were on the scene providing assistance and support.