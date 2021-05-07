Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















TULSA, Oklahoma – A Tulsa toddler got the surprise of her life after being pulled over by a Tulsa police officer for “hot-rodding” around her neighborhood. The little girl was behind the wheel of her Disney-themed “Frozen” car as her family went for a walk in their neighborhood— where a Tulsa police officer also lives according to the News on 6.

Having some fun, Tulsa Police Officer Conner Mackenzie turned on his lights and three-year-old Lela Adams immediately pulled over in a driveway.

🚗👮"Ma'am, do you know how fast you were going?"👮🚗 It's convertible season, and we'd like to issue a fair warning that 3-year-olds illegally driving "Frozen" teal convertibles will be held to the highest standard of the law. pic.twitter.com/lhSWLr2YRG — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 5, 2021

In cell phone video taken by Lela’s mom, Sierra, you can hear the little girl tell the officer she didn’t know how fast she was going, but said she had her driver’s license and everything else he needed, even putting her hands on the steering wheel for the officer to see.

Officer Makenzie: “You got insurance?”

Lela: “Yeah.”

Officer Makenzie: “Yeah? Can you spell insurance?”

Lela: “No.”

Officer Makenzie: “No? Well, all right. Just be careful, OK? Don’t want you to get into any trouble, all right?”

Lela’s mom said they were passing Officer Mackenzie’s house when he got home and she suggested the idea of pulling over Lela.

Officer Mackenzie never hesitates to have positive interactions with the kids and it was traffic stop that will be remembered and in “Frozen” fashion, he finally let Lela go.