TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say an officer was injured early Friday while assisting medical personnel after a patient escaped restraints in an ambulance outside Saint Francis Hospital and started fighting.

According to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg, the first officer on scene to assist fell unconscious while struggling with the patient.

A second officer was able to get the patient under control, Meulenberg said, but the first officer had turned purple and no pulse could be detected, Tulsa World reported.

As a result, EMS personnel jumped into action and began emergency medical aid. The officer was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

There were no further details provided at the time of publication.