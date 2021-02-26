In a Facebook post police say squads were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of West 4th St. on reports of a domestic incident that had turned physical. Arriving officers soon learned that the male suspect had warrants out for his arrest and was refusing to surrender, KARE11 reported.

A decision was made to deploy K9 Luna inside the home to apprehend the suspect. However, police say the suspect opened fire, hitting the service dog. As a result, officers returned fire, retreated and set up a perimeter around the residence.

PUBLIC SAFETY RISK: the public is being asked to avoid the area of the 2300 block of W 4th St On 2/25/2021 at… Posted by Duluth Police Department on Friday, February 26, 2021

K9 Luna was rushed to an emergency vet clinic, where she died of her injuries. No other officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.