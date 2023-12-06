Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

DULUTH, Minn. – Four men who have been residing in the Duluth, Minn., area have been charged with five felony counts each for their alleged roles in conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Twin Ports area.

Charges against the four came after a monthslong investigation involving the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, along with numerous other agencies, according to a press release by the City of Duluth Police Department.

The investigation culminated last Thursday following search warrants executed at two residences that resulted in the arrests of 33-year-old Jonathan Thompson, 39-year-old Bruce Thompson, 25-year-old Eric Thompson Jr., and 26-year-old Dejuan Peters.

During the search warrants, 864.4 grams of fentanyl and 858.3 grams of methamphetamine were seized, which is nearly two pounds each. Also seized were 102 M30/Mbox synthetic fentanyl pills, $21,578 in U.S. currency, and four handguns, as well as several scales, baggies, and a blender that contained suspected drug residue.

M30 pills authentic (top) vs counterfeit (bottom) (Drug Enforcement Agency)

Law enforcement uncovered evidence that the four individuals, who are part of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), were responsible for transporting and selling over 10 kilograms of fentanyl and 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, police said.

Charges detailed that at least two of the suspects, Jonathan Thompson and Bruce Thompson, were tracked last week traveling back and forth from Chicago, Ill., as part of the drug trafficking operation.

Each of the four defendants faces five felony conspiracy charges related to aggravated first-degree sale and importing of controlled substances across state lines and possession of firearms while engaged in the drug activity.

Bail is set at $1 million for three of the suspects who made court appearances on Monday. Eric Thompson was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Agencies who assisted include the Duluth Police Department, Superior Police Department, Redcliff Tribal Police Department, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and their K9 Division, Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Airport Police, US Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...