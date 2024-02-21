Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Chase Redner was struck and killed while investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Clayton County on Monday night, the Georgia Department of Public Safety announced, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Redner graduated from the 103rd Trooper School and had been employed with Georgia State Patrol since 2017. He most recently was a member of the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, the same unit that is now tasked with investigating his death.

The Officer Down Memorial Page offered the following details:

“Trooper First Class Chase Redner was struck and killed while investigating a fatal pedestrian crash scene at Interstate 75 North near Mt. Zion Boulevard in Morrow.

“At 10:30 p.m. on February 19, 2024, a construction worker died after being struck by a vehicle while setting up a work zone. Trooper Redner was investigating the collision site and was standing outside his patrol cruiser at 12:30 a.m. when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Trooper Redner had served with the Georgia State Patrol for over six years. He is survived by his mother and fiancée.”

Georgia Department of Public Safety wrote on its Facebook page, “The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to TFC Redner’s family and co-workers. Please keep TFC Redner’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.”