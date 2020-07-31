One of the SWAT Team’s responsible for the capture and arrest of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 is disbanding.
According to Transit Police’s Superintendent Richard Sullivan, the decision comes after careful consideration of the use of their resources.
According to Boston 25, the SWAT team, which was part time, has not been used in several years.
“The leadership of the TPD made the wise decision to use our precious and scare resources were they will have the most beneficial impact for our riding public and the communities we serve,” Sullivan said.
