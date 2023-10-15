Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — Running the Chicago Marathon is a major feat in itself that requires months of training. Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza upped the ante, pounding the pavement in full uniform.

Mendoza ran all 26.2 miles in 30 pounds of tactical gear.

ABC 7 reports that nearly 50,000 runners from around the world and across the country took over city streets on Sunday for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Dean Tatooles, a Chicago attorney and adventure photographer, was taking pictures of a friend who was running the marathon when he spotted Mendoza.

“This is weird, there’s a police officer in the middle of the runners,” Tatooles said. “And then I saw he was wearing a bib. And then I saw he was wearing all the tactical equipment.”

Tatooles then quickly pulled up his camera to capture the powerful moment, and even gave Mendoza some supporting words.

The Chicago Police Department said Mendoza served in the Navy and is an avid runner. He completed the marathon to support the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which financially supports the families of fallen officers.

Mendoza and 80 others who ran the marathon helped raise over $160,000 for the nonprofit.