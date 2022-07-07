Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – A defendant from Indianapolis who murdered a mail carrier since he was angry the US Postal Service was not delivering his mail due to an aggressive dog has pleaded guilty.

Angela Summers, 45, was gunned down by Tony Cushingberry, 23, in April 2020. On Wednesday the gunman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the New York Post reported.

The US Postal Service sent letters warning the dog’s owners to secure the aggressive small animal prior to suspending service at the residence. However, they did not comply resulting in the suspension.

Court documents say that Cushingberry was mad when that postal workers skipped his home due to his aggressive dog, according to federal prosecutors.

On April 27, 2020, Cushingberry challenged Summers regarding his mail being held at the post office rather than delivered to his home. The man pursued the mail carrier onto a neighbor’s porch, where she maced the angry resident in self-defense.

As a result, Cushingberry pulled out a handgun and shot the woman in the chest before fleeing. Summers was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Cushingberry was arrested one day after the fatal shooting. Authorities say he confessed to shooting Summers, but claimed he only meant to scare her, the Post reported.

Following the 2020 homicide, Law Officer reported the suspect was also angry because his government stimulus check was not delivered to his home.

“Letter carrier Summers was a dedicated public servant simply doing her job when she was senselessly murdered,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers stated.

Cushingberry faces a maximum of life in federal prison. His sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Summers, who also taught Sunday school, was survived by her daughter, reported Fox59.

“We hope that this case’s resolution will serve as a deterrent to those criminal actors who threaten the fundamental right of a safe work environment for our nation’s postal employees,” USPS Inspector-in-Charge Rodney Hopkins said.