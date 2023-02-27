Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – A toddler helped Kentucky deputies find a woman who was hiding from them after it became known that she was wanted on narcotic charges and other outstanding warrants, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at a home in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Friday to serve an arrest warrant. They were searching for Tina Hicks, 45, but the adults present would not disclose whether the wanted woman was inside the residence, the New York Post reported.

Nevertheless, a toddler with character came forward, put his hands on his hips and said, “It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie.” He then directed deputies to the woman’s hiding spot inside the room next to the bathroom.

Hicks was quickly taken into custody for two outstanding warrants on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, as well as four other unspecified warrants, according to Fox News.

The sheriff’s department noted on Facebook that the child was a “very brave and honest toddler,” and commended the youngster for his integrity and service to the community.

Tina Hicks was found hiding from deputies in the bathroom and quickly taken into custody. ( Facebook / Tina Hicks)

The toddler, who was only visiting the home, was in the “wrong place at the wrong time” and deputies would have dealt with the well-being of the child if they believed he was in danger, WCSD said.

