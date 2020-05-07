An Alamo Colleges (TX) Police Officer died Tuesday night while responding to a shooting call.

Sgt. Lionel Martinez, 62, was driving to the shooting location when he suffered a cardiac arrest and crashed into a parked car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Units responded to the crash site and found the officer unresponsive.

Alamo Colleges released this statement Wednesday:

“Sgt. Martinez protected and served our Alamo Colleges family for over 21 years, and that is not a commitment we take lightly. We honor him today for his service and remember the sacrifice men and women in law enforcement make every day. His service to our community, students and employees will not be forgotten,” Dr. Mike Flores, Chancellor

A procession was held Wednesday escorting the fallen officer from the Medical Examiner’s Office to Porter Loring Funeral Home.

Sergeant Martinez had served with the Alamo Colleges District Police Department for 21 years.