ALLEN, Texas – Texas police released bodycam footage from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall in May when a mass shooter killed eight people and wounded seven others. The gunman was fatally shot by an officer from the Allen Police Department.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said during a press conference that an officer was nearby on an unrelated matter when gunfire rang out at Allen Premium Outlets.

On May 6, at 3:36 p.m. a man armed with several weapons stopped his car in the south parking lot and opened fire on shoppers at the sprawling outdoor shopping center killing eight people and wounding seven others, NBC DFW reported.

“Among those killed were three children, including two young sisters and a little boy who died alongside his parents. Three other adults were killed, including a mall security guard who died helping direct shoppers to safety,” according to the news outlet.

The unnamed officer “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” officials said. The individuals wounded in the shooting ranged in age from 5 to 61.

The grand jury heard the use of force case on Monday and “no billed” the officer who fatally shot the gunman, saying his use of force was justified, according to NBC DFW.

On Wednesday police released the bodycam video from a responding officer, which demonstrated heroism.

“I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall,” the responding officer said before running a considerable distance across a parking lot towards the direction of the echoing gunfire.

“Get out of here!” the officer said to people nearby.

“I think we got a mass shooter. I got a mass shooter on foot,” the officer said over his police radio.

The five-and-a-half-minute video was edited to remove coarse language and blur the faces and bodies of community members and victims.

The bodycam footage is from the officer who neutralized the gunman after finding him at the mall, Fox News reported.

“I got him down,” the officer declared. “I’m not hearing any gunshots.”

The gunman was later identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia, Law Officer reported.

Chief Harvey said the officer ran directly toward the gunfire in his effort to save others, which is demonstrated by the dramatic video.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” Harvey said. “The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful.”

