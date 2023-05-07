Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Allen, Texas – The suspect in a deadly mall shooting in Texas that left eight dead and several others injured Saturday has been identified by law enforcement sources, Fox News reported.

Records indicate the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas, Texas.

The suspect’s age, address, and vehicle matches the description of details law enforcement provided. The address, as of March, is approximately 30 miles south of the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, Texas.

It appears to be associated with a hotel.

Multiple FBI agents reported to a home in the Northeast Patrol division of Dallas, with several Dallas Police officers standing outside.

Authorities looking into the motive for the mass shooting at a Texas mall on Saturday are investigating the gunman’s possible links to white-supremacist ideology https://t.co/DfGyaHOBEs — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 7, 2023

Multiple sources told the outlet the home is where the suspected 30-something-year-old shooter lives with his parents.

Neighbors report that Garcia had been living at the address for years.

Earlier on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal claimed that the motive was “white supremacist ideology.” They were roasted on twitter once the suspect was identified.