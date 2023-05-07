Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALLEN, Texas – Authorities in Texas announced that eight victims were killed in a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon and seven others were injured.

Chief Jonathan Boyd of the Allen Fire Department reported that four of the injured victims are stable, while three remain in critical condition. The person accused of the atrocity is also dead, bringing the death total to nine. Officials said seven died at the scene and two later succumbed to their injuries, Fox News Digital reported.

Chief Brian Harvey of the Allen Police Department said at a Saturday evening press conference that a patrol officer was on an unrelated call nearby when gunshots erupted about 3:36 p.m. at the Allen Premium Outlets.

According to law enforcement authorities, the officer “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat.” A police source told Fox News the shooting suspect is dead and they believe he acted alone.

.@ATFDallas ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ntQXLIK4bs — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) May 6, 2023

Eight victims between the ages of 5 and 61 years old were being treated at Medical City Healthcare facilities, according to a spokesperson, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

Operations Administrator Joshua W. Barnwell told the news outlet that he heard at least 30 gunshots and saw about 60 spent casings on the ground.

Allen Police Department asked everyone to avoid the area on Saturday afternoon in a statement on Twitter.

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway,” the statement read. “Please avoid the area until further update.”

Several more local, state, and federal authorities responded to assist.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement:

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

The City of Allen is a northern suburb of Dallas.

