HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A corrections officer in Texas was indicted by a grand jury in the deadly shooting of an inmate at a hospital in December during an escape attempt. The incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers.

A Hays County grand jury indicted the corrections officer who was identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Garcia, according to Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins. Garcia was involved in the shooting of inmate, Joshua Wright, who was being held pre-trial at the time of the fatal encounter. Wright was in custody at the time on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a press release from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, KXAN reported.

Garcia had worked as a corrections officer with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. He was on duty and was responsible for Wright’s security while the inmate received medical treatment when the shooting occurred.

HCSO previously said Wright assaulted Garcia and tried to escape while he was at Seton Hospital in the city of Kyle. He fled from the scene on foot through the emergency room when he was shot. Attorneys for Wright’s family said his ankles were shackled at the time.

Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but Wright did not survive, HCSO said.

Following the shooting, Garcia was placed on administrative leave before his employment came to an end. It’s unclear if he resigned or was terminated. Now he faces the indictment on a deadly conduct charge, according to KXAN.

The charge of deadly conduct is a third-degree felony offense, with a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, if convicted, according to a release from the district attorney’s office.

Higgins said that Garcia surrendered to authorities and was subsequently released on a $20,000 bond.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation. The results of the probe, including bodycam video, were presented to the grand jury. The bodycam video has not been released to the public.

Garcia is a member of CLEAT, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, which provides legal services to officers, among other responsibilities.

CLEAT said it “remains committed to our honorable and fiduciary duty to represent our members.” The organization did not provide further comment.