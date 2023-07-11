Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – A longtime soccer coach in Tennessee is accused of drugging and raping children and recording his sexual predatory crimes on video.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, reportedly recorded himself raping boys between the ages of 9- and 17-years-old while they were unconscious. The pedophilia occurred over a 20-year span, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Hundreds of “unconscionable” and “disturbing” images and videos were discovered on a phone belonging to Campos, that was left behind in a restaurant on June 22.

Franklin Police provided the following investigative overview:

Police were contacted by a local restaurant after staff found a cell phone left behind by a customer, later determined to be Campos. Workers took a look through it to try and find info that would lead them to the owner, so they could return the phone. What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police. During an immediate and tireless investigation, Detectives found hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on that phone. In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old. The 63-year-old soccer coach has lived in Franklin for the last 20 years, with that time split between two neighborhoods: Hill Estates and, most recently, on Glass Lane in the downtown Franklin area. During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team. After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them. The rapes of at least 10 children have been found on Campos’s phone, so far. Working with local schools, Detectives have identified two of his victims. Police hope that those familiar with Campos can help them put a name with the faces of the remaining victims. Detectives say that the children in these videos were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims.

Police arrested Campos on June 23 after his car was spotted in a Cool Springs parking lot. Investigators said many of the victims were Hispanic children, the Post Millennial reported.

Since the investigation became public, more victims have come forward. Franklin Police provided the following update: “Detectives have now identified 3 of the 10 victims we were looking for. Five more that we didn’t know about have also come forward. We are nowhere close to the end of our review of the evidence in this horrific case.”

Campos was booked at the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center on a $525,000 bond. He faces charges that include: Rape of a Child and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Although authorities have identified eight victims to date, the Franklin Police Department is asking anyone associated with Campos through the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, to contact investigators at (615) 794-2513, or you can begin an email conversation by clicking here.