MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department is desperately looking for one of its K9s after the dog had an “altercation” with several coyotes, according to the law enforcement agency.

The department said its handler removed K9 Eunice from the patrol unit overnight to give the dog a break. Once outside the vehicle, K9 Eunice encountered several coyotes and an altercation ensued, according to Maryville Police.

K9 Eunice was last seen chasing the pack of coyotes in the area of Sevierville Road and South Washington Street. Once the police service dog (PSD) entered a wooded area and was out of sight, the handler heard another altercation before the dog vanished, WATE reported.

K9 Eunice is a dark-colored Belgian Malinoisis. When last seen, the PSD was wearing two collars, one of which is clearly marked “Police.”

Several nearby law enforcement agencies have joined the search for K9 Eunice. The Maryville Police Department is asking anyone who sees the dog to call 911.

Maryville is a suburb of Knoxville.

