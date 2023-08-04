Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – An Illinois woman is accused of leaving the body of her dead 10-year-old son in a trashcan in the garage for the better part of a year. Now she’s been charged with multiple felonies for concealing the corpse, police said.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Sushi Staples, a resident of Rock Island, Illinois. She was arrested July 26 after the remains of her son, Zion Staples, were discovered by police that same day, according to reports.

Officers found the deceased child after receiving a tip from a neighbor who said Staples made several strange remarks about the son. The statements ultimately convinced her that something was wrong in the home, ABC6 KWQC reported.

According to the neighbor, a few days into January 2023, Staples said “Christmases would never be the same.” As a result of this statement and other observations, the neighbor contacted Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for a welfare check. Though a number of calls to the department were made, the neighbor said, it was not until July 25 that someone finally showed up to the Staples home.

Staples was charged last week with several crimes, including obstructing justice, failure to report the death of a child under 13 and concealment of death, Law&Crime reported.

Law enforcement authorities have not released results from the boy’s autopsy. However, authorities have determined the death was suspicious although no one has yet to be charged with causing his death.

Bail for Staples was set at $500,000 and she is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Illinois DCFS did not immediately return a request from Law&Crime for comment on Thursday.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...