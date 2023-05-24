Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PITTSBURGH – A student opened fire Wednesday morning and fatally shot another student in front of the Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh. A responding officer saw the suspect fleeing with a weapon and made the arrest without further incident, according to police.

Police Commander Richard Ford assured the public, “There’s no potential threats to other schools,” following the deadly shooting. He didn’t identify the victim or the suspect, but said both were male juveniles who attended the school, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.

Police initially received a ShotSpotter alert that at least 11 shots were fired about 7:30 a.m., which is 15 minutes before the school normally opens. Responding officers discovered the victim in front of the academy and rendered emergency medical aid, Ford said. The student was subsequently transported to an area hospital, but did not survive.

“Some of the teachers were inside; they heard the shots,” Ford said during a press conference.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and whether anyone else is involved. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered. Ford said he believed it was a 9mm handgun, according to Yahoo News.

The Oliver Citywide Academy website describes the school as a “full-time special education center” with students in grades 3-12.

Last year, the school was the site of another homicide when a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.

“It’s very frustrating,” Ford told reporters Wednesday. “We worked really, really hard. We’ve worked with the schools. We continue to work with the schools, and we’re going to continue to do that. Obviously, any type of violence, any time there’s loss of life, it’s a tragic situation, but, you know, I am very relieved to know that there’s no more danger to the public.”