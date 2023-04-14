Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OLYMPIA, Wash. – State Democrats in Washington have once again demonstrated their determination to undermine law enforcement authorities and the family institution as they passed a new law that would allow youth shelters to avoid notifying parents if a minor child desires a sex change or an abortion.

The bill, SB 5599, was sponsored by state Sen. Marko Liias, a Democrat who represents an area just north of Seattle. Not surprisingly, he is also co-chair of the LGBTQ caucus, the Daily Wire reported.

The proposed law was passed in the Democrat-controlled House on Wednesday by a vote of 57-39, after previously passing in the state Senate. However, the state Senate needs to vote on an amendment that was added by the House before it heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is likely to sign it.

SB 5599 adds text to Washington state law meaning that “a minor is seeking or receiving protected health care services” including “gender-affirming care” and “reproductive health care” can be a “compelling reason” for shelters to not notify parents. The option is to get in touch with the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF). An amendment added in the House gives the DCYF the ability to make the decision whether or not to contact the parents of the runaway child, the Daily Wire reported.

“Therefore, the legislature intends to remove barriers to accessing temporary, licensed shelter accommodations for youth seeking certain protected health care services,” the bill reads.

State Republicans argued against the radical, anti-family legislation.

“These are pre-political rights upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court multiple times. The due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment secures the rights this bill seeks to eliminate. The state has no legitimate authority to get between moms and dads – who are providing a safe home – and their children. Period,” said Rep. Travis Couture (R-Sultan).

State Republican Rep. Jim Walsh said the bill was an “attack on parents’ rights and families.”

In 2021, the Democrat-controlled legislature in Washington passed a law that prohibits police vehicle pursuits in all but the most extreme circumstances. It has had a devastating impact on the state, according to law enforcement officials.

