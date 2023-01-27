Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington state is releasing Level-3 sex offenders from McNeil Island. Called “the worst of the worst” by the federal government, this group of offenders includes convicted pedophiles that are likely to re-offend. They will be resettled into residential neighborhoods in halfway homes operated by a private company, the Post Millennial reported.

Washington Democrats passed legislation in 2021 that amended state law to make it easier to equally distribute conditionally released sexually violent predators which they refer to as “residents” in counties across the state. The legislation established what lawmakers called “fair share principals,” requiring each county in the state to provide community-based housing for conditionally released sexually violent predators who are from their respective counties.

The sponsor of the legislation, Democratic State Sen. Christine Rolfes said at the time that the purpose was so that “people who are potentially dangerous, but not necessarily dangerous, back into communities where they can live safely and with their constitutional liberties protected.”

