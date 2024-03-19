Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

released officer bodycam video that shows officers shooting a suspect who was wanted for the unprovoked hatchet attack of a 71-year-old man at a park in Federal Way late last year.

The officer-involved shooting occurred Dec. 23, 2023 when two Kent officers neutralized 30-year-old Paleti Anikesi Veniale near 24800 Pacific Highway South in the city of Kent. The officers have now been cleared by prosecutors, KOMO News reported.

On Dec. 21, two days prior to the shooting, Veniale followed a 71-year-old man around Town Square Park in the city of Federal Way before running up behind him and striking him with a hatchet in a completely unprovoked act of violence.

The victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries to the head, face, and chest. Video of the 25-second attack was captured by park surveillance cameras.

A police investigation identified Veniale as the suspect. Prosecutors said he struck the victim numerous times, even after he had fallen to the ground.

Veniale was wanted for attempted murder in connection to the viscous attack on a stranger at the time of the shooting.

Police bodycam video shows officers chasing Veniale on foot across a road before he pivots with a large knife in his hand, and one officer tumbles to the ground. At that moment, the officers fire at Veniale, who then drops the large knife he was holding over the officer, the video shows.

Veniale survived the shooting and was charged with attempted murder in the first degree. Prosecutors cited Veniale’s “extreme level of violence and extensive violent criminal history” in charging documents while seeking bail in the amount of $1 million.

While Veniale was undergoing treatment for his gunshot wounds, court records revealed he tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system, according to KOMO News.

Medical doctors initially said the 71-year-old hatchet victim was unlikely to survive his injuries. However, he was recently listed in satisfactory condition at Harborview, nearly three months after the attack.

