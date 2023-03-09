Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TACOMA, Wash. – A six-time NBA All-Star was booked into jail for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the state of Washington. According to police, Shawn Kemp, the former high-flying hoopster whose professional basketball career spanned from 1989-2003, was arrested following a shooting at the Tacoma Mall, the New York Post reported.

On Wednesday, the Tacoma Police Department announced that shots were fired following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles in a parking lot. One of the automobiles fled the scene and a gun was later recovered.

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XTIeU1I4Jj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 9, 2023

Tacoma Police said a 53-year-old male was booked for the shooting. Authorities said no one was injured by gunfire, and there is an ongoing investigation.

According to the Pierce County Corrections records, Kemp was booked at 5:58 p.m. and charged with a Class B felony in the state of Washington. It carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, The Post reported.

Sources close to Kemp told FOX 13 in Seattle that he had property stolen from his car the day prior. Kemp tracked his iPhone to Tacoma. When he approached the vehicle, a person shot at him, so he reportedly returned fire in self-defense.

Kemp starred for the Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) from 1989-1997, before moving on to play for Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando where his career ended in 2003. He and Gary Payton led Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, but lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The former NBA star has previously been arrested for drug possession in the state of Washington in 2005, for which he was formally charged and pleaded guilty. He was arrested again in 2006 for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Houston.

Kemp currently operates two cannabis dispensaries in Seattle.