Five members of family found dead in apparent murder-suicide after alarming text message

five members

Clark County, Washington crime scene. (Screenshot KPTV)

December 4, 2023
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Five family members in the state of Washington were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide after someone notified law enforcement authorities that one of the relatives sent an alarming text message, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11500 block of Northeast 92rd Street in the Orchards Neighborhood regarding a welfare check after an unnamed individual received a text message from one of the family members that said they had “harmed others” at the house, KPTV reported

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. Due to the nature of the call along with the possible presence of a firearm, a tactical team responded.

Deputies used a drone and determined that several people appeared to be dead inside the residence. Then, tactical teams and emergency medics entered the home and discovered a horrific scene with five people dead from gunshot wounds.

Though the investigation will be ongoing, deputies said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide involving a firearm, with the suspect dead along with four of their family members.

Law enforcement authorities said there was no further danger to the community.

The names of the deceased family members have not yet been released and no further details were immediately available.


