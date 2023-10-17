Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A woman in Southern California took matters into her own hands after a man tried breaking into her home Sunday night when she shot the would-be intruder, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive in the Beachwood Canyon community of the Hollywood Hills, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect in his 30s was pushing on the back door of the home trying to make entry, LAPD confirmed, according to KTLA.

The woman told investigators she first saw the suspect in her backyard before he approached one of the doors to her residence and tried to force his way inside. She told the suspect to leave, but he refused, claiming he was injured and needed assistance.

Meanwhile, the woman retrieved a firearm to defend herself. She continued to feel threatened when the would-be intruder would not leave.

After a period of time the suspect reached into his pocket and she feared he was getting a weapon. That’s when the homeowner discharged her firearm and struck the suspect in the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

After a preliminary analysis, police found no reason to detain the homeowner, although the case remains under investigation.

The identity of the suspect was not released and no further information was immediately available.

