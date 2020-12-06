SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A South Bend Police officer was fired upon while in his assigned squad car around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

The officer was off-duty at the time and had his son with him. They were at the intersection of Sample Street and Olive Street when the vehicle was struck by a projectile, ABC57 reported.

The officer and his son were not injured, but there is damage to the police unit, according to officials.

This incident remains under investigation at this time.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.